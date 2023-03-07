China Warns of Conflict if US Fails to Change Course

NBC reports that China has warned that relations with the United States have veered from a "rational path," increasing the risk of conflict between the super powers.

China's foreign minister Qin Gang said that China "pursue a sound and stable relationship with the U.S.".

However, the former ambassador to the U.S. added that the Biden administration's call for, “establishing guardrails and not seeking conflict simply means that China should not respond in word or in action when attacked.”.

That’s not possible, Qin Gang, China's foreign minister, via NBC .

NBC reports that relations between the U.S. and China have been deteriorating for the past several years.

If the U.S. does not hit the brake but continue to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing and there will surely be conflict and confrontation, Qin Gang, China's foreign minister, via NBC .

Qin also reportedly reiterated China's stance that the matter of Taiwan remains an internal affair for Beijing.

According to Qin, the question of Taiwan's recognition as a part of China's territory is the first red line of relations between the U.S. and China that must not be crossed.

While speaking on March 7, Qin also cited relations between China and Russia as an example of international relations.

The more unstable the world becomes the more imperative it is for China and Russia to steadily advance relations, Qin Gang, China's foreign minister, via NBC .

