Champions: Could sports fan Woody Harrelson buy his own team?

He's teamed up with Always Sunny's Kaitlin Olson for the new Bobby Farrelly basketball comedy, but like other TV and film stars, is he tempted at taking things further?

Report by Nelsonj.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn