WRONGTHINK 3.7.23 @3pm: AMERICA THE MAFIA STATE

THE GOVERNMENT WILL GO TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH TO MAKE SURE YOU DON'T KNOW THE TRUTH ABOUT ANYTHING.

WHETHER IT BE COVID, THE NORD STREAM PIPELINE, UKRAINE AND RUSSIA, THE IRAQ WAR, AND OF COURSE THE LATEST: THE JANUARY 6TH “RIOTS.” AFTER TUCKER RELEASED THE FOOTAGE LAST NIGHT, THE MEDIA AND THE GOVERNMENT BEGAN PANICKING OUT OF FEAR THAT THE PROPAGANDIZED AMERICAN PUBLIC MIGHT ACTUALLY START TO BELIEVE THE TRUTH.

AFTER ALL, THAT WOULD BE THE GREATEST THREAT TO THE CABAL OF ELITES RUNNING THIS COUNTRY WHO PROFIT FROM DEMONIZING AND EVEN CRIMINALIZING THE INNOCENT.