BREAKING! U.K. pushes DIRECT war with Putin's Russia as Ukraine nears collapse | Redacted News

These warmongering clowns are going to get us all killed.

Last night Tobias Ellwood, head of the British parliament's defense committee, openly called for a direct head-on NATO lead war with Russia.

This comes as Ukraine's president Zelensky says they will not negotiate a peace settlement and demanded more weapons and aircraft.