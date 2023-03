WHAT REALLY HAPPENED Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep531

In this episode, Dinesh examines the newly-released footage of January 6 to show what really happened on that fateful day.

Dinesh reveals how Antifa is trashing Atlanta, while the media stays largely silent.

Dinesh argues that AOC's behavior at the Met Gala, for which she is being investigated, is a window into the psychology of the Left.

Entrepreneur and podcaster Robert C.

Smith joins Dinesh to explain why a Virginia Law School needs to return his family's large donation.