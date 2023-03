Live From America 3.7.23 @5pm: THE SWAMP IS FUMING OVER J6 FOOTAGE!!

Schumer the "Fumer"!

Chuck is very upset - The left wing socialists in this country are very mad that the truth of J6 is being revealed - CNN is full tilt over J6 truth - Dems in Maryland want no felony charges if under 25 years old - Man hijacks plane from LA - Target exposed for targeting kid's genders - Heartbreaking story from someone de-transitioning - Who's behind the vaccines for chickens?

- Mark Finchem sanctioned over election lawsuit - Trump has his eye on someone for VP!