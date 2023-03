Avril & Tyga's PDA, City Girls’ Unfiltered Advice, Halle Bailey Unveils Doll & More | Billboard News

Tyga and Avril Lavigne locked lips at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer Party during Paris Fashion Week, we caught up with the City Girls at Rolling Loud LA, Halle Bailey celebrates getting her own ‘Little Mermaid’ doll, Metallica’s latest track ‘If Darkness Has A Friend’ leads the Hot Trending Songs Chart and more!