Remember when Antifa Newfoundland attack the (James Topp) Newfoundland tour? 2022

During an interview with Veterans 4 Freedom Dana Metcalfe explains how the attack on James Topp was a coordinated effort between local Antifa member Carla Crotty and the Anti-Hate Network Canada, a Trudeau-funded hate network itself that's well known for its attacks on the Freedom Movement in Canada.