Episode 743 - Pastor Mike Kestler and Pastor Scott Parker on To Every Man An Answer
Episode 743 - Pastor Mike Kestler and Pastor Scott Parker on To Every Man An Answer

Host and Pastor Mike Kestler of The River Christian Fellowship joins co-host Pastor John Randall of Calvary South OC to answer your Bible questions on our live call-in Christian apologetic show.

Call in with your question to 1-888-827-5276.