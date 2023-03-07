Investigation Underway Following Shooting at Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon's Home

NBC reports that authorities are investigating a non-life-threatening shooting of a minor at Bengals running back Joe Mixon's Cincinnati home.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said that police were called to the 7900 block of Ayers Road in Anderson Township around 8:30pm on March 6.

The sheriff's office said that a minor was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

NBC reports that it remains unclear if or how Mixon was involved with the shooting incident.

According to NBC, representatives for both Mixon and the Bengals did not immediately respond to requests for statements.

According to authorities, sheriff's deputies obtained a search warrant for Mixon's home , "and were able to gather evidence that will be part of this active investigation.".

Our detectives will continue to review this evidence diligently and conduct interviews, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office statement, via NBC.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reportedly added that the office hopes to provide the public with an update on the investigation later this week.

In February, NBC affiliate WLWT of Cincinnati reported that Mixon was charged with allegedly aiming a gun at a woman and threatening her.

The charge was later dismissed and Mixon's case was reassigned, however, the alleged incident took place at the same home as the latest shooting.

