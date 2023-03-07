The Pre-Placed Orange Train Car at the East Palestine Train Derailment on Fire!

The East Palestine derailment was NO ACCIDENT!
Read and learn more by clicking on the following link: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-4-horsemen-of-the-apocalypse-have-been-set-loose-upon-east-palestine-ohio
The East Palestine derailment was NO ACCIDENT!
Read and learn more by clicking on the following link: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-4-horsemen-of-the-apocalypse-have-been-set-loose-upon-east-palestine-ohio
THE BURNING OF CAR 23: INVESTIGATING THE EAST PALESTINE TRAIN DERAILMENT- VETTING THE OFFICIAL STORY
Another Train Carrying , Hazardous Materials Derailed , Outside of Detroit, Michigan.
Fox News reports that the derailment..