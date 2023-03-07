Creed 3 Movie - Manchester Mural & Ireland

Creed 3 Movie - See the #Creed3 Manchester mural come to life and witness the fight of the year, in cinemas now!

From Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures comes “Creed III,” with Michael B.

Jordan making his directorial debut and returning in the role of Adonis Creed in the third installment of the hit franchise.

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed has been thriving in both his career and family life.

When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.

The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight.

To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian—a fighter who has nothing to lose.

The film also stars Tessa Thompson (“Creed” franchise, “Passing”), Jonathan Majors (“Da 5 Bloods,” “Lovecraft Country”), Wood Harris (“Creed” franchise, “Blade Runner 2049”), Florian Munteanu (“Creed II,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), newcomer Mila Kent, and Phylicia Rashad (“Creed” franchise, “Soul”).

Jordan directs from a screenplay by Keenan Coogler (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”) & Zach Baylin (“King Richard”), from a story by Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin.

It is produced by Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, Michael B.

Jordan, Elizabeth Raposo, Jonathan Glickman and Sylvester Stallone.

The executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Nicolas Stern and Adam Rosenberg.

Jordan is joined behind the camera by director of photography Kramer Morgenthau (“Creed II,” “Thor: The Dark World”), production designer Jahmin Assa (“mid90s,” “Angelyne”), editor Tyler Nelson (“The Batman,” “Rememory”), costume designer Lizz Wolf (“Creed II,” “Pacific Rim: Uprising”), with a score by composer Joseph Shirley (“Jackass Forever,” “The Book of Boba Fett”).

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Presents A Chartoff-Winkler Production, “Creed III,” which will be distributed in North America by MGM and internationally by Warner Bros.

Pictures.

In cinemas now.