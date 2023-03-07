I Got a Monster Documentary Movie

I Got a Monster Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The explosive true story of America's most corrupt police unit, the Gun Trace Task Force, which terrorized the city of Baltimore for a half-decade.

Based on the acclaimed book of the same name, this documentary takes viewers around every twist and turn of a real-life cat-and-mouse game where cops are also robbers and those meant to protect our safety turn out to be the ones jeopardizing it.

Director Kevin Casanova Abrams Genre Documentary Run Time 1 hour 30 minutes