FBI S05E16 Family First

FBI 5x16 "Family First" Season 5 Episode 16 Promo Trailer HD - The shooting of a federal corrections officer leads the team to an ex-Marine who has gone rogue ever since he returned from Afghanistan.

Tiffany's sister looks to her for guidance when their younger brother begins to lash out, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, March 14th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.