BUGATTI Chiron Super Sport - Producing 1,618 PS on the dynamometer

Torque of 1,600 newton-meters, power output of 1,600 PS, and a top speed of 440 km/h – the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport1 is the world’s most powerful and fastest production hyper sports car.

It has held the speed record for production vehicles since summer 2019, when it hit a speed of 304.773 mph (490.484 km/h) – a one-of-a-kind in automotive history and a technological masterpiece.

To continuously develop and optimize its production vehicles, Bugatti regularly puts them through their paces under extreme conditions.

Only an especially high-performance all-wheel single-roller dynamometer will do when it comes to the technical support needed to check their power output and top speeds.