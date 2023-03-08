Dr. Thomas Horn On The Second Coming Of Nephilim

An ancient record from the history of every great civilization spoke of beings descending from heaven and using human and animal DNA to create giant offspring.

Rabbinical authorities, Septuagint translators and early church fathers understood this as a factual record of history.

The phenomenon began with the “Watchers” who spawned “Nephilim” (the giants of olden times) resulting in judgment from God.

The ancients also knew Bible passages that predict the Nephilim will return in the last days.

Is this prophecy about to be fulfilled?

Is man, in his rush to play god through biological weapons, biotechnology, and genetic manipulation, opening gateways to a supernatural unknown?

Dr. Thomas Horn offers a glimpse into this past, present, and future phenomena, with an eye on what sages and scientists believe and what futurists and prophets may fear.