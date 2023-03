VIRTUALLY NO ONE IN D.C. WANTED YOU TO SEE THOSE TAPES

On Tuesday evening, March 07, 2023, Tucker Carlson continued his broadcasting of recently released security footage from in and around the U.S. Capitol building on January 06, 2023.

What corrupt Uni-Party politicians have been claiming for over two years was an "insurrection" has been repeatedly debunked by the video Carlson has shared thus far.