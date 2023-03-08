One Year Living In A Winnebago RV

This is our first video on Rumble.

But this definitely isn't our first video.

We have been making content for over a year now documenting our life.

It hasn't always been easy, but we are very proud of what we have done.

So we wanted to start by showing everyone here a little highlight of what that first year was like.

Our fails (which happened a lot) as well as our victories.

We are currently staying this winter in Minnesota which makes things even more challenging.

It's pretty amazing when I watch this video back though knowing all of this things we have acomplished.

In this video you will see us go from complete newbies to seasoned RV veterans.

Tackling projects like resealing the roof.

Figuring out a working generator that would fit in the space we had while providing power.

Getting ourselves ready to boondock with all of the comforts of a normal home.

Oh, did we forget to mention that we are both gamers?

Steven actually ripped the kitchen table out before we even moved in to install a simulation race chair, wheel and pedal setup.

We are just a couple and their doberman trying to live our best life while showing everyone what it's like living in a vintage Winnebago we named Artemis.