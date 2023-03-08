TRUCKEE

Truckee's existence began in 1863 as Gray's Station, named for Joseph Gray's Roadhouse on the trans-Sierra wagon road.

A blacksmith named Samuel S.

Coburn was there almost from the beginning, and by 1866 the area was known as Coburn's Station.

The Central Pacific Railroad selected Truckee as the name of its railroad station by August 1867, even though the tracks would not reach the station until a year later in 1868.

It was renamed Truckee after a Paiute chief, whose assumed Paiute name was Tru-ki-zo.

He was the father of Chief Winnemucca and grandfather of Sarah Winnemucca.

The first Europeans who came to cross the Sierra Nevada encountered his tribe.

The friendly chief rode toward them yelling, “Tro-kay!”, which is Paiute for 'Everything is all right'.

The unaware travelers assumed he was yelling his name.