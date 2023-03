THE CHRONICALS OF THAILAND

As a world traveler stumbling upon a country that is well known for tourism can be captivating.

The feeling of the unknown prior to traveling across the world to experience something new can be both exciting and terrifying.

In this video I share common thoughts and visuals of what most´┐╝ travelers think about & or experience while exploring the world.

Follow me on Tik tok for more videos @marcotheexplorer