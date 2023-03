Neil Razor Ruddock credits James Argent for his seven stone weight loss

Neil “Razor” Ruddock has credited James ‘Arg’ Argent for inspiring his seven stone weight loss..The 54-year-old retired footballer and reality TV star has had a gastric sleeve fitted after reaching 27 stone and suffering heart problems.Ruddock told Good Morning Britain: "I found out I had a bad heart, now I've got a pacemaker, so I was looking to get myself fit, or fitter and lose weight.