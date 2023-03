FBI Announces $10,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest in Unsolved Murders

SPRINGFIELD, Va.

— The FBI Washington Field Office, along with our partners from the Fairfax County Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the 1998 murders of Sherry Ann Culp and her unborn child, Kelsey, in Springfield, Virginia.