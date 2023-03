Biden And Mexico Get Corny | Ep. 4

Gavin Newsome claims California will sever ties with Walgreens, Mexican nationals are illegally crossing into the US through Canada, Mexico is proposing a ban on GMO corn which would cause a blow to US farmers, CPAC overwhelmingly supports a Trump nomination, Should presidents succumb to a mental acuity test, NYC Mayor Eric Adams wants customers to remove their mask upon entering a store to cut down on robbery suspects eluding police, and new senate bill proposes banning TikTok