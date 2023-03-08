Daily Dose of Daryl 23.03.08 SQ820 Rejected, Jan 6th Revisited, Michelle Obama - or Michael?

Author, veteran, and Conservative thought leader Daryl E.J.

Simmons brings a perspective you will not hear from the DNC Agenda Mainstream Network (DAMN) media into the public conversation.

Oklahomans answered the question of recreational marijuana yesterday with a resounding "NO." Your Uncle Daryl adds some context to the recently released Jan.

6th videos and debate around them.

Get the straight truth from someone was at (not inside) the US Capitol.

The Fed is going to raise interest rates again.

A popular conspiracy theory finally gets discussed on our weekly "What's the Word?" Wednesday segment.