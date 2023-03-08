Mod Sun ‘grateful’ for ‘real friends’ as ex-fiancée Avril Lavigne moves on
Heartbroken Mod Sun has opened up again in the wake of his shock split from Avril Lavigne, saying hs is thankful for “real friends” on the same day she was seen kissing new boyfriend Tyga.