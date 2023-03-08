PM and Starmer exchange blows over Migration Bill

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs whereby he announces Starmer to be in favour of "open door immigration and unlimited asylum", accusing him of "being on the side of people smugglers".

Sir Keir Starmer says the prime minister is "deluded" over the numbers of asylum seekers and that the system has been "utterly broken" by the Conservatives, saying all the government stands for are the "same old gimmicks and empty promises".

Report by Nelsonr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn