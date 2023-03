Police appeal for witnesses on NI cop shooting

Det Ch Supt Eamonn Corrigan says the police is "keeping an open mind" as they appeal for witnesses who have information on the second car involved in the shooting of off-duty police officer John Cauldwell.

This comes as Crimestoppers offer their highest ever reward of £150,000 for information that leads to a conviction on the case.

Report by Nelsonr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn