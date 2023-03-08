Girls that Invest founder on why more women should embrace the stock market | The Crypto Mile

On The Crypto Mile this week, our host Brian McGleenon is joined by Simran Kaur the founder and host of Girls that Invest, a popular podcast that cuts out the jargon and breaks down the world of investing and growing wealth for Generation Z and millennial investors.

The episode delves into predictions for equity markets in 2023, investment tips for millennials who may only have small amounts of disposable income to play with, and have Generation Z and millennials turned their backs on the burgeoning crypto-market that they played a large part in creating?