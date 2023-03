Georgians protest 'Russian' NGO bill after violent clashes

Hundreds of demonstrators march through the capital of Georgia to protest the Causasus government's plans to introduce "foreign agent" laws, reminiscent of Russian legislation used to silence critics.

Some protesters hold banners that nod to International Women's Day.

The march comes after more than sixty people were detained and dozens of police officers wounded in violent clashes that broke out in the capital Tbilisi, amid fears of democratic backsliding in Georgia.