Home Office Minister: UK can't provide refuge to everyone

In an interview with Channel 4 News, immigration minister Robert Jenrick says the UK should prioritise asylum applications from "those countries to which we feel have the greatest geographical or moral historical obligation".

When challenged on the process of seeking asylum, Jenrick says "it's understandable we make choices as we have finite resources".

Report by Nelsonr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn