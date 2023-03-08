ANOTHER TRAIN DERAILMENT in Oklahoma

Multiple emergency crews dispatched to the site of a train derailment in Verdigris, Oklahoma.
Officials say the cars that derailed were empty and did not contain any hazardous materials.
The derailment is still under investigation
