WRONGTHINK 3.8.23 @3pm: NO DISSENT WITHIN! OR ELSE …

THE REGIME IS NOW TARGETING JOURNALISTS WHO RELEASED ELON MUSK’S TWITTER FILES.

THE FTC IS DEMANDING THAT ELON REVEAL WHO THESE JOURNALISTS ARE EXACTLY, AND ALL INTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS WITHIN THE COMPANY.

IT IS ONE OF THE MOST EGREGIOUS ATTACKS ON FREE SPEECH IN AMERICAN HISTORY, BUT NOT PARTICULARLY SURPRISING CONSIDERING THE THREAT THAT AN “UNCOOPERATIVE” BIG TECH COMPANY CEO LIKE ELON POSES TO A GOVERNMENT THAT THRIVES ON VIOLATING OUR FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS.

NOT TO MENTION, THIS IS CLEARLY PERSONAL FOR THE GOVERNMENT.

THEY DON’T LIKE *ANYTHING* ABOUT WHAT ELON STANDS FOR OR WHAT HE SAYS.