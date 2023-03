God's Way (Happily Ever After pt 3)

When you look at your marriage, you can see the trouble and accept the valley you're in, or you can look at the promise of what marriage is supposed to be - a reflection of Christ's love for the church - and fight to get through that hard time.

But how do we get there?

In this message Pastors Samuel and Becca Vander Klok share 4 tips on how to do marriage God’s Way.

Love is a choice and when you choose to include God in your marriage, it will flourish.