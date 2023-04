On a Wing and a Prayer Movie

On a Wing and a Prayer Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this extraordinary true story of faith and survival, ON A WING AND A PRAYER follows passenger Doug White's (Dennis Quaid) harrowing journey to safely land a plane and save his entire family from insurmountable danger, after their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight.

Directed by Sean McNamara starring Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham, Jesse Metcalfe, Jessi Case, Rocky Myers release date April 7, 2023 (on Prime Video)