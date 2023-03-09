The 5G Safety Debate & Elon Musk's Starlink Deception

I've been researching the 5G debate for a few years now.

I used to design cell towers for a living and tend to look at these issues in a more direct technical nature.

That made me wonder why no one seems concerned about Elon Musk's Starlink aiming mmWave down on the world while passionately debating 5G safety.

These two things are connected.

If you are opposed to one, you should be opposed to the other...yet when it comes to Elon...for some strange reason it's like he has everyone hived to the same Mu Wave...let's correct that!