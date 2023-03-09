Maserati GT2 Shakedown @Varano de Melegari

Maserati is back.

The Autodromo Varano de’ Melegari was the setting for the track debut of the high-performance GT2, the car that epitomises the House of the Trident’s return to racing.

The shakedown at the Parma circuit is the precursor to a series of events marking the run-up to the official unveiling of the car at the end of June in Belgium, at the 24 Hours of Spa.

Maserati is ready to reawaken the memories that saw it feature in the exciting GT championships, with a hungry new car designed to evoke the exploits of its forerunner, the glorious and victorious MC12.

The Trident’s history in motorsport is a story of successes spanning almost a century, of a unique and distinctive DNA, and of a passion being rekindled by the brand’s link with the potent legacy from the past and its drive towards the future, in which racing is an essential component.

Maserati GT2 is speed, elegance, style and innovation incarnate.

A car designed to be a masterpiece of performance: extraordinary and breathtaking between the kerbs, created to celebrate Maserati’s return to the circuits.

A new chapter begun in late 2022 with the announcement of its participation in the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, complemented by its inclusion in the GT2 European Series, as part of the strategy developed to bring the Trident back on track.

Conceived and designed by Maserati engineering in tandem with the Centro Stile Maserati, to ensure the aesthetic quality standards typical of the brand, the Maserati GT2 inherits the extraordinary 463kW/630CV Nettuno V6 engine from the Maserati MC20, taking it to a higher level.