The Rundown Live - Diane Sare, World Police, Ohio Disaster, Homeless - 03.08.23

Has the United States become the Henchmen and World Police for the United Nations?

Diane Sare who ran against Chuck Schumer in 2020 and is running again in New York in 2024 will be joining us to talk about Unity in the Anti-War effort, as well as Ohio Chemical Spill and the NY homeless problems. We will also go over headlines: More footage in support of Jan 6th protesters experience released on Tucker Carlson, neo-conservatives outraged.

Figure Promises First General-Purpose Humanoid Robot, Facial Recognition leads to Wrongful Arrest, Twenty-eight girls rushed to hospital after playing with Ouija board at school, Ford seeks patent for cars that ditch you if payments missed, Fired Google Engineer Doubles Down on Claim That AI Has Gained Sentience, Human augmentation with robotic body parts is at hand, say scientists.

Volkswagen Refused To Track Car With Kidnapped Child Until Owner Renewed GPS Subscription and more on tonight's broadcast!