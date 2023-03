The Grape & Vape Show S02E09 - Ghost's, Potholes & Drag Queens.

So here we are again, another edition of the Non-Award Winning train wreck that is The Grape & Vape Show.

What are our two erudite gentlemen talking about this week?

Well, would it surprise you to know, that ghosts might be real?

And, did you know there is an urban artist who paints Dicks on potholes called Wanksy?

Forcing the council to repair the obscene hole, clever stuff eh?

As the boys say #education.