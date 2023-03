Ukrainian unit en route to Bakhmut make last stop before the front

Tense despite the constant joking amongst themselves, a group of a dozen soldiers wait in Chasiv Yar for an armoured vehicle to take them to the Bakhmut frontline.

In addition to their weapons - rifles and RPG rocket launchers - the soldiers also carry large shovels, to build trenches in the new position where they will be posted.

"We don't know where we go, it's classified, we infantry soldiers are told right before we move," a soldier with the call sign "Kit" says.