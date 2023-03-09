Man in custody after allegedly killing a 1-year-old while babysitting

It’s been a desolating three months for Jenerius Starks.

He lost his one-year-old daughter Justice Stark and that day, he says, constantly replays in his mind.

"I received a text just saying that my daughter had lost of brain damage.

You can come to the hospital, she's at DMC Children's Hospital," Jenerius recalls.

He was told that Justice’s mother's boyfriend was babysitting her when he fell down the stairs with her in his hands, but an autopsy report revealed a different and darker narrative.

"It was a lot bruising, blunt force trauma, bleeding behind the eyes behind both eyes," Jenerius said.