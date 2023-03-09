Man in custody after allegedly killing a 1-year-old while babysitting
It’s been a desolating three months for Jenerius Starks.

He lost his one-year-old daughter Justice Stark and that day, he says, constantly replays in his mind.

&quot;I received a text just saying that my daughter had lost of brain damage.

You can come to the hospital, she&apos;s at DMC Children&apos;s Hospital,&quot; Jenerius recalls.

He was told that Justice’s mother&apos;s boyfriend was babysitting her when he fell down the stairs with her in his hands, but an autopsy report revealed a different and darker narrative.

&quot;It was a lot bruising, blunt force trauma, bleeding behind the eyes behind both eyes,&quot; Jenerius said.