Bayern 2 - 0 PSG | Highlights | UEFA Champions League | 9th March 2023

A star-studded PSG yet again got knocked out in the round of 16 and this time it was against a formidable Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry's goals helped Bayern seal the match 2 - 0 and move into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.