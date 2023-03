Shocking moment Iraqi man, 28, stabs university student, 18, in broad daylight in bid to get deported

Teenager Ellis Wheeler was left fighting for his life after Rebaz Mohammed attacked him as he was walking through a park on his way back from the gym in Southampton last December.Mohammed, who came to the UK illegally on a small boat, was arrested at the scene and told police he had attacked his victim so he could be sent home to Iraq.