IAEA chief 'astonished by complacency' as Zaporizhzhia site powerless after Russian strikes

"I am astonished by the complacency" says Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, as the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant -- Europe's largest -- is left running on emergency power "for the sixth time" after a wave of Russian strikes across Ukraine.

Speaking in Vienna to the IAEA's board of governors, Grossi warns "if we allow this to continue time after time, one day our luck will run out."