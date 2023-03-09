Prince Harry and Meghan: ‘It’s our kids’ BIRTHRIGHT to be called prince and princess’
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have declared their children Archie and Lilibet have a “birthright” to be referred to as a a prince and princess, after they used the title at their daughter’s private christening.