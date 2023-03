Fauci's Web of Lies + The J6 Cover-Up Committee | Julie Kelly, Hemingway | The Charlie Kirk Show

All at once, Anthony Fauci's lies are crumbling.

First his study "debunking" the lab leak was exposed as a work of propaganda, and now former CDC head Robert Redfield says he was "squashed" for blaming China for the virus.

Charlies tears apart Fauci's web of lies, then teams up with Julie Kelly and Mollie Hemingway to rip apart the other great web of lies spun around January 6.

