13 Levels of Drumming: Easy to Complex

Professional drummer and educator Larnell Lewis explains drumming in 13 levels of difficulty, from easy to complex.

The Snarky Puppy percussionist explains how drum techniques build upon each other as the easiest levels incorporate the hi-hat, bass and snare drums, and more difficult levels include polyrhythms, the floor tom, ride cymbals, syncopation and much more.

