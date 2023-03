Pretty girl crashes, gets busted for DUI after attending her first ever party

Kensi Walkingstick (18, Female) was arrested on 07/31/2022 0640 by Officer Long of the Farmington Police Department for DWI (Driving While Intoxicated).

She crashed into a vehicle with 2 young children and their mother, luckily nobody was seriously injured.

Her step-dad was on scene and explained to officers that Kensi had attended her first ever party the night before.

Kensi's older sister, Kylee Walkingstick (23, Female) had previously been arrested for DWI at the same age in 2018.