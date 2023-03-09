These Are the Rudest Things You Can Do During a Virtual Work Meeting.
Despite all of the work-from-home experience we’ve gained during the COVID-19 pandemic, .
Unprofessional behavior during video meetings is still too common an occurrence.
.
Here are nine of the rudest things you can do during a virtual work meeting.
.
1.
Not muting yourself when you’re not speaking.
.
2.
Gossiping about other colleagues in the chat.
.
3.
Showing up late to your scheduled meeting.
4.
Monopolizing the conversation by talking over others.
5.
Dressing up too casually for your meeting.
6.
Eating while on camera.
7.
Dragging a meeting out longer than necessary.
.
8.
Having an inappropriate background.
.
9.
Not staying engaged during the meeting