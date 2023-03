SILENCING ELON Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep533

In this episode, Dinesh reveals how the Biden Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on Elon Musk in an effort to undermine his free speech project.

Dinesh exposes how private money is distorting the “impartial” work of the World Health Organization.

Dinesh deplores the U.S. effort to keep the world’s top tennis player, Novak Djokovic, out of the country on account of his not being vaccinated.