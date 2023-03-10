Eli Manning Teams Up with The Children's Place to Tackle Kids Cancer

In partnership with the largest pure-play children's retailer, The Children's Place , legendary football champion and former Giants quarterback Eli Manning spread cheer to hundreds of children and families this week.

The duo teamed up with Tackle Kids Cancer , an organization that supports pediatric cancer research efforts, by visiting the Children's Cancer Institute at Hackensack Meridian Health .

The giving didn't stop there.

Manning later reunited with former teammate Shaun O'Hara to huddle up at Superdome Sports to host more than 300 children and their families for an afternoon of fun and football.

For every ball made through the target, The Children's Place will donate $5 to Tackle Kids Cancer.

For more info, go to childrensplace.com .